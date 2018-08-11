Youngstown rolls past Austria in Pony League World Series

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Courtesy: Jeff Jones, Capture, Inc. Photographic Services

WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) - Youngstown was quiet offensively the first four innings scoring just one run on four hits, but came alive in the fifth and sixth innings, scoring nine runs on six hits en route to a 10-0 shutout victory in six innings over European Zone's Vienna, Austria in game two of the 2018 Dick's Sporting Goods Pony League World Series.

Youngstown opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single in the first by first baseman Brady Shannon to take a 1-0 lead.

Both offenses sputtered until the fifth when Youngstown scored three to take a 4-0 lead. Shortstop Kyle Yost's RBI single scored right fielder Andrew Kirkpatrick and third baseman A.J. Havrilla added an RBI single scoring Yost and starting pitcher Colten Shaffer.

In the sixth inning, Youngstown scored six runs by way of two hits, four walks, an error and four wild pitches.

Vienna only managed two hits offensively and committed three errors, but starting pitch Eoghan McGarry pitched admirably in his loss. McGarry allowed five runs, nine hits and struck out five over 5+ innings.

Youngstown's Shaffer collected the win throwing three innings, allowing 1 hit and struck out four. In relief, Joe Roth and Braden Gebhardt combined for three innings and allowed just one hit, three walks and struck out three.

With the victory, Youngstown moves on in the winner's bracket to face either North Zone Champion Bay County, Mi or Asia Pacific Zone Champion Chinese Taipei at 5:30 p.m. ET-USA. For Vienna, it enters the loser's bracket and will face Caribbean Zone Champion Yaguate, Dominican Republic tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET-USA.



COURTESY: PONY LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

