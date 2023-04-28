YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Less than a minute into double overtime of game one of the Eastern Conference Clark Cup Playoffs, Youngstown Phantoms forward Andon Cerbone scored the game winner as the Phantoms beat the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 3-2.

The Phantoms’ Andrew Strathamann added a goal in the first period and Matthew Perkins scored in the second period to make it 2-0.

For Cedar Rapids, Tyson Gross notched the first goal and Jacob Kraft registered the game-tying goal late in the third period.

Phantoms goalie Jacob Fowler recorded 40 saves on the night on 42 shots from Cedar Rapids.

With the win, the Phantoms take a 1-0 lead in the series and have a chance to close it out in game two at the Covelli Centre on Sunday, April 30 with a 7:05 p.m. start time.