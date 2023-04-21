YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With a first-round bye in the Clark Cup Playoffs at stake in the final two games of the season, the Youngstown Phantoms took down the USA Hockey National Team Development Program 3-1.

View extended highlights from the Phantoms’ comeback win above.

USA NTDP took a 1-0 lead in the second period after a Brody Ziemer goal, but the Phantoms would answer in about five minutes when Will Whitelaw registered his team-leading 36th goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1.

Then with just over a minute left in the second period, Youngstown’s Jake Rozzi sent a bullet pass into Andon Cerbone for the one-timer to take a 2-1 lead and the Phantoms would add a short-handed goal in the third period for a 3-1 win.

Phantoms’ goalie Jacob Fowler was also stellar on the night, allowing just one goal and saving 18 shot attempts from the USA U17s.

The Phantoms break the tie for second place with just one game remaining as they improve to 37-19-4 (79 points) and will have a chance to lock up the two-seed and first-round bye on Saturday vs. USA NTDP (77 points) at the Covelli Centre at 7:05 p.m.