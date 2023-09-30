YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Before the season opener on Saturday, the Youngstown Phantoms held a banner raising ceremony to celebrate last season’s Eastern Conference and Clark Cup championships.

They claimed the franchised first United States Hockey League Clark Cup with a sweep of the Fargo Force last year.

The Phantoms then saw six players from the 2022-2023 team drafted in the NHL Draft.

Including head coach Ryan Ward and the coaching staff returning, the Phantoms also have eight players from the championship team back on the roster.

Andrew Strathmann, one of the eight returners, will dawn the captain’s “C” on his chest for this upcoming season as Youngstown opened the 2023-2024 USHL season by hosting Team USA NTDP.