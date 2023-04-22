YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — With a 5-1 win over the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, the Youngstown Phantoms secured the two-seed in the USHL Eastern Conference and will receive a bye to begin the Clark Cup Playoffs.

View extended highlights from the Phantoms’ win above.

“For us, we’ve been laser focused at hanging a Cup championship banner, obviously, a job well done in a regular season that was well done so they should enjoy tonight,” Phantoms head coach Ryan Ward said. “But we’ll be right back to work here on Monday and our ultimate goal here is to bring a championship to Youngstown.”

The Phantoms picked up goals from Miles Gunty (1 goal this year), Brandon Svoboda (16), Shane LaChance (33), Justin Varner (12) and Martin Misiak (6).

Youngstown goalie Jacob Fowler recorded 24 saves on 25 shot attempts from USA NTDP during the team’s four-goal victory.

The Phantoms end the regular season 38-19-4-1 for a total of 81 points, good enough for a second-place finish in the USHL Eastern Conference and earned a first-round bye in the Clark Cup Playoffs.