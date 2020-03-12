1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine to provide update on COVID-19 Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 15 active closings. Click for more details.

Youngstown Phantoms latest to suspend all season activities

Sports

Fans can redeem their previously purchased tickets for vouchers starting next Wednesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Youngstown Phantoms Hockey Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United States Hockey League has decided to suspend all games and hockey activities, including practices, workouts and meetings until further notice.

The Youngstown Phantoms released a statement Thursday saying they will “closely monitor the situation and will use this hiatus to determine next steps regarding the 2019-2020 season.”

Fans with Youngstown Phantoms tickets for March 13th & 14th are asked to bring in their tickets to the box office starting next Wednesday, March 18th, for ticket voucher(s) to a future Phantoms game in April 2020 or the 2020-2021 season.

Click here for more coronavirus updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sports CSS