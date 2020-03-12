Youngstown Phantoms latest to suspend all season activities

Fans can redeem their previously purchased tickets for vouchers starting next Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United States Hockey League has decided to suspend all games and hockey activities, including practices, workouts and meetings until further notice.

The Youngstown Phantoms released a statement Thursday saying they will “closely monitor the situation and will use this hiatus to determine next steps regarding the 2019-2020 season.”

Fans with Youngstown Phantoms tickets for March 13th & 14th are asked to bring in their tickets to the box office starting next Wednesday, March 18th, for ticket voucher(s) to a future Phantoms game in April 2020 or the 2020-2021 season.

