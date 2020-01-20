Youngstown Phantoms host annual charity game

They played the Boom, a sled hockey team made up of kids and adults, male and female, all with a disability

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms took to the ice this afternoon for a shootout, and even though they lost, it was all for a great cause.

The Youngstown Boom beat the Phantoms 3-2 Sunday.

The Boom is a sled hockey team made up of kids and adults, male and female, all with a disability.

They host a charity game once a year.

It’s free with donations, sponsors and raffles to raise money.

The Boom is part of Adaptive Sports Programs of Ohio (ASPO). People from the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities are members.