Youngstown Phantoms announce November return to ice

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms will return to the ice in November.
The United States Hockey League announced the 2020-21 campaign will begin on November 6.
The league will play a 54-game regular season schedule that will conclude on April 24, 2021.
The Phantoms’ team president Andrew Goldman issued the following statement:
“The Youngstown Phantoms are thrilled to have worked with our Commissioner, Tom Garrity, and our league partners throughout the United States to formulate a plan that will allow us to play hockey. The Phantoms look forward to bringing our players into town in mid-September and will be ready for an exhibition schedule beginning in mid-October and the start of the season on November 6th, 2020.”
General manager and head coach Brad Patterson added, “We are definitely excited for the players to arrive in Youngstown. The entire league has worked to safely make this happen and we can’t wait to get things started in a few weeks.”