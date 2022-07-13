YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sha’Haun Williams was a kid when his love and passion for football began. Now, as an adult, that love and passion are met with determination and perseverance.

This weekend, Williams is headed off to Alabama to begin training camp with the Major Football League, a pro-developmental league designed to help players get to that next level. He said he has a lot to keep him motivated and focused.

“Really just having that why. If you got that why with any aspect in life, you just gonna keep grinding and keep going. It don’t matter what you do, you know, whether you work in a office, whether you got your own business, whether you, it don’t matter, if you got that ‘why,’ you’re gonna get up and grind every day and that’s gonna be your hunger and motivation to do what you do,” he said.

Williams is from the South Side of Youngstown. He graduated from Ursuline High School in 2014, then went on to play football at Notre Dame of Ohio before graduating in 2020. He remembers when he was just a kid and was first introduced to the sport.

“Our neighbors were going to football practice every day, and I was just playing football in the neighborhood. So one day they’re like, ‘We gotta go to practice,’ and I’m like, ‘Y’all do this for real? You know, I thought this was just something in the neighborhood,'” he said.

From then on, it would become a major part of his life.

Williams says, despite some road bumps, he has always been dedicated to the game. He has a special motivation that keeps him going.

“My daughter, you know, she’s one now. She’s a little bit over one, and you know, ever since I found out I was gonna be a dad it was like, man I just, that just really turned my grind up even more and made me just grind so much harder. You know, to make stuff happen for her. To know, I got a bigger purpose in life. It’s not just me no more, everything I do is for her,” he said.

Williams said being from Youngstown and seeing the kids there who share that passion for football always encourages him, because he knows he can be a role model to them.

“I think that’s bigger than football, honestly, being that role model to people and just definitely kids in the community that’s on the field, too,” he said.

Williams will be playing on the Arkansas Attack team. The games begin in the fall and can be watched on Amazon Prime.

“The season is quick, it’s only five games, but it’s a chance for players like myself to develop that film so that the higher ups can see it in the NFL,” he said.

Williams says he’s motivated more than ever, and he’s excited to be taking this next step in his career.