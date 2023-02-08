YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown native will be on the field in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Darian Kinnard, 23, is an offensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs. He is in his rookie season.

According to Pro Football Reference, Kinnard played in one regular season game for the Chiefs this season when they beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 30-29, on October 10. He played six snaps on special teams

Kinnard was born in Youngstown. He graduated from Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland and then played college football at the University of Kentucky. He was selected by the Chiefs with the 145th pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The kick-off of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, February 12 on Fox Youngstown (WYFX).