Youngstown native to enter 2020 NBA Draft

South Florida’s David Collins (0) guards Connecticut’s Jalen Gaffney (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

The University of South Florida junior averaged over 13 points per game this season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown native, and former Ursuline basketball player David Collins is entering his name in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Collins made the announcement via social media.

The University of South Florida junior started 27 games this past season, and led the team with over 13 points per game.

He can now hire a certified agent, and has until June 3rd to withdraw his name from the draft to maintain his college eligibility.

David Collins graduated from First Love Christian Academy in Pennsylvania, after transferring from Ursuline. He is the son, of YSU Hall of Famer Dorothy Bowers. Bowers is the all-time leading scorer in Youngstown State women’s basketball history.