YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown native Zion Hensley kept her undefeated record alive as she topped Eva Knight Saturday night in an amateur bout.

The fight was a part of the “Don’t Knock the Rock” event at the Ukrainian Orthodox Center in Youngstown.

Coming into the bout, Hensley was the top-ranked bantam and intermediate fighter in the country.

Knight was the second-ranked bantam fighter.

The 12-year old is the 2021 USA National Boxing Champion and a Junior Olympic Champion in the 90 lb division.

Earlier this week, Hensley said that she was dedicating her fight to the people of Ukraine.

“I came up with that idea because I know the people in Ukraine are fighting really hard in Ukraine right now,” Hensley said. “So, since I’m fighting at the Ukrainian Hall, it would really be important to fight for the people of Ukraine.”