NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WKBN) – Youngstown native John DeFilippo has been named the head coach of the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers.

His hiring comes just four months after the Breakers fell to the eventual USFL champion Birmingham Stallions, 31-17.

It is the first head coaching opportunity for the 44-year-old DeFilippo.

“I couldn’t be more fired up, honored, and humbled to be the Breakers head coach,” said DeFilippo. “Our organization from top to bottom will work tirelessly to deliver a USFL championship to New Orleans fans. Our staff will be great, energetic teachers to help young men succeed at the highest level and continue their dream of playing professional football.”

During his 22-year coaching career, he has coached for eight NFL teams and four Division I colleges.

He was the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles when they won Super Bowl LII in 2018.

DeFilippo also served as offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

Most recently, DeFilippo spent the 2021 season as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Chicago Bears.