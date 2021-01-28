Youngstown native named defensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Florida (WKBN) – Valley native Mike Stoops has been officially hired as the defensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic.
Owls’ Head Coach Willie Taggart made the announcement on Thursday.
“Mike brings tremendous experience to the defensive side of the ball. His pedigree, two national championships, countless players to the NFL and his wealth of knowledge speaks for itself. This is a home run for us,” said Willie Taggart, FAU’s head coach. “As a former head coach and defensive coordinator at ‘Power 5’ programs, he knows the importance of building a defensive staff that can teach and adjust. The strength of our defense is their on-field communication and the band of brother culture. I welcome Mike to the B.O.B.”
Stoops, a Cardinal Mooney graduate, spent the past two seasons as an analyst for the University of Alabama where he was part of the 2020 National Championship staff.
His 35-year career includes an eight-year stint as the head coach at the University of Arizona and 15 years as a defensive coordinator. Stoops served on two National Championship staff (2020 Alabama, 2000 Oklahoma).