Youngstown native makes NHL debut

Buffalo Sabres goalie Michael Houser (32) celebrates a victory over the New York Islanders following the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Michael Houser stopped 34 of 36 shots Monday night for the Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, New York (WKBN) – Youngstown native Michael Houser made his National Hockey League debut on Monday night.

The 28-year old goaltender got the start for Buffalo and stopped 34 of 36 shots, helping the Sabres beat the playoff-bound Islanders 4-2. With the win, Buffalo improves to 14-32-7 on the season.

First NHL game.

First NHL win.

The smile says it all. 😊



Congratulations, Michael Houser! pic.twitter.com/hRJ4SGHENY — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) May 4, 2021

Houser went undrafted by the NHL and has spent most of his nine-year pro career in the ECHL. He’s been on Buffalo’s taxi squad for most of the 2021 campaign.

Houser started his career in the USHL. He played 32 games with the Des Moines Buccaneers back in 2008-09.