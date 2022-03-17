YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown native and Columbiana High School graduate Jason Cassius Mullen started boxing as a way to channel his emotions.

“My parents’ divorce was pretty tough,” Mullen said. “I was an angry little boy. I had a lot of anger. I had to beg my mom to let me start training. I started boxing when I was 12 and two years later, I found an MMA gym and that’s all I wanted to do after that.”

Mullen put all of his focus on MMA training. His dream was to make a living by becoming a professional fighter.

“I just want to be able to provide a life for my future family that was better than the life that was provided for me,” he said. “My mom did the best. My mom is one of my heroes, but I want to be able to create a lavish lifestyle for my family based on what I love.”

Mullen made his dream a reality four years ago at the age of 20. There was never a doubt in his mind that he would achieve his goal.

“This is what I wanted to do,” he said. “I knew I was going to do it and I’m doing it and not a lot of people can say that.”

Mullen moved to Colorado in January 2021 to continue training. He is currently 4-2 in professional fights.

“There simply wasn’t the opportunities back home,” Mullen added. “Back home, I was training in a garage and I had to beg people to come to practice. Here, there’s the pro team of 40 people. A third of them are on the UFC or very close to it. So, everybody wants this as much as I do, which is very nice.”

Even though Mullen lives nearly 1,500 miles away, he is proud to represent the city of Youngstown in the cage.

“It means a lot to me,” he said. “It’s really a great place. Everyone thinks Ohio is cornfields and stuff, but it’s really not. It’s an honor to represent Youngstown. It’s a hardworking city.”

Mullen’s next fight is Sunday, March 27 at the Fury Fighting Championship in Houston, Texas.

“The UFC is like the NFL of the MMA,” Mullen said. “All the best fighters in the world fight for the UFC. The UFC owns this promotion, so I’m kind of at the college football level about to get into the NFL. From my coach’s point of view and mine, I’m one or two impressive wins away from fighting some of the best in the world.”