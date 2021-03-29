Youngstown native happy to be home after signing with Browns

Youngstown native Troy Hill is thrilled to be back in northeast Ohio after signing with the Cleveland Browns.

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Newly-signed Browns’ Cornerback Troy Hill spent the first 15 years of his life in Youngstown before moving to California.

“It was a little tough,” Hill admitted. “I have nothing but respect for the city, and I love being from there because like I say, it gave me a foundation and a mindset to where I know I came from this, I know I can make it anywhere.”

He later played college football at Oregon, and eventually reached the National Football League.

To date, Hill has played six seasons in the NFL, including the last five with the Los Angeles Rams. He played in three games for the Bengals in the 2015 season.

Earlier this month, the standout cornerback signed a free agent deal to head back to Northeast Ohio and play in Cleveland.

He told reporters on Monday that he hopes to give back to his original home of Youngstown, possibly opening a charter school in the city.

“Now that I am closer to the city, it is like, ‘Bet, now this is my purpose.’ I feel like that is one of the purposes that I came back home to, and I feel like I can do a lot of help out there to bring this community back up,” Hill said.

Last season in Los Angeles, Hill tallied three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. He also recorded 77 tackles, starting all 16 games for Los Angeles. In addition, he forced two fumbles and returned one for a touchdown.

Hill rejoins safety John Johnson III, who also signed with the Browns in free agency.

“Just growing up, knowing what Ohio football is, how much they cherish Ohio football, the fanbase in Cleveland and everything that comes along with it, I am excited to be out here,” Hill said. “It kind of reminds me of being a kid again and playing ball as a kid. It is going to be a fun one. It is going to be fun.”