Youngstown native elevated WVU basketball by becoming 2-time league MVP

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (WKBN) – Many West Virginia fans have the nationally televised game between then-#1 UNLV at the Mountaineers from 1983 etched into their memory banks. On February 27, Rayen’s Greg Jones connected on 5 three-pointers for a game-high 32 points to lead WVU to an upset win over Jerry Tarkanian’s Runnin’ Rebels – 87-78.

Jones, a 6’2 guard, was one of coach Gale Catlett’s great recruits from his first few seasons. West Virginia, at the time, was a member of the Eastern 8 Conference (from 1976-82) which later became the Atlantic 10 prior to the 1982-83 season.

The Youngstown-native garnered 3 consecutive All-League First-Team nominations and the conference’s MVP as a junior and a senior.

In 1982, Jones was a member of the Mountaineers’ league champion team (13-1). During his four years, West Virginia appeared in the conference tournament championship game three times (1980, 1982, 1983), winning the title in 1983.

Following his collegiate career, Jones was drafted in the 3rd round of the 1983 NBA Draft by Indiana.

Greg Jones, G/West Virginia

Career: 122 games played; 14.4 ppg, 3.5 apg, 2.9 rpg, 77.4% FT

Tournament Games

Mar. 17, 1983 (NCAA Tournament) – James Madison 57 Mountaineers 50

Mar. 13, 1982 (NCAA Tournament) – Fresno State 50 Mountaineers 46

Mar. 11, 1982 (NCAA Tournament) – Mountaineers 102 NC A&T 72

Countdown to College Basketball

October 30 – Duquense’s success rose with Somerset on the court

October 31 – Holden from Mooney guides Louisville to tournament

November 1 – Farrell’s two-way star drafted by NBA and NFL

November 2 – Harding’s Davis drafted in 1st round of NBA Draft

November 3 – Marin shines at Duke and in the NBA

November 4 – Rayen’s Jones makes name for himself in Mountain State

November 5 – Liberty grad put together solid career at Duke

November 6 – Augustin helps lead Providence back to prominence

November 7 – Potter great goes to Big East; later helps YSU to a 19-win year

November 8 – Boardman’s Dials named Big Ten Player of the Year