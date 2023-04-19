YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Kennedy Catholic standout Paris Gilmore will continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Detroit Mercy.

The Titans announced the signing on Wednesday afternoon.

Detroit Mercy head coach Kate Achter said in the press release, “Paris is as competitive as they come. A true point guard with a scorer’s mentality, she can really impact the game at a number of levels. Her desire to win coupled with her knack for scoring will be can’t miss in Calihan Hall next season.”

Gilmore played her junior season at Kennedy Catholic, averaging 11 points, 4 assists and 2 steals per game while helping to lead the Golden Eagles to 25 wins and a trip to the Class A State Championship game.

Gilmore spent her senior season at Warrensville Heights in Ohio and finished her high school career with 1,228 points.