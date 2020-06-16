Youngstown native Bob Stoops headlines group with Valley ties on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Five people with local ties are nominees on the ballot for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several Valley standouts are nominees on the 2021 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame, including Cardinal Mooney graduate and former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops.

Stoops spent 18 seasons as the head coach of the Sooners, leading them to a national championship in 2000, the 10 Big 12 championship.

When he retired in 2016, he left Oklahoma as the team’s all-time winningest coach with 190 victories.

Also on the ballot is former Chaney standout and Pitt quarterback Matt Cavanaugh. He helped lead the Panthers to a 1977 national title and won MVP honors in the 1977 Sugar Bowl.

Former Ohio State assistant and Hubbard native Rudy Hubbard is on the ballot. After leaving OSU, Hubbard became the head coach of Florida A&M, leading them to national championships in 1977 and 1978, including the inaugural NCAA Division I-AA National Title in 1978.

George Mihalik, Slippery Rock’s all-time wins leader, is a nominee this year. Mihalik led SRU to 22 winning seasons in 28 years. He is a six-time PSAC Coach of the Year and won or shared eight PSAC Western Division championships and made six trips to the NCAA playoffs.

Northeast Ohio native and former Mount Union quarterback Bill Borchert is among the nominees as well. He was a two-time All-American for the Purple Raiders and helped Mount Union to consecutive national championships in 1996 and 1997.

Voting must be done by July 7th. The class will be announced in early 2021 and will be officially inducted on December 7th, 2021.