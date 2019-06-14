Youngstown native and NFL cornerback Troy Hill to host free youth football camp

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown native, and Los Angeles Rams defensive back Troy Hill will host a free football skills and enrichment camp on Saturday, June 29th at Farmer’s Field on the campus of Youngstown State University.
This camp will provide the youth with a fun filled productive day learning about the game of football. Participants will be learning everything from skills to agility and more. There are two different, 3-hour long sessions, available to choose from.
The 1st session from 10am to 1pm is for kids ranging in age from 6-11 years old.
The 2nd session from 1:30pm to 4:30pm is for kids ranging in age from 12-16 years old.
Free pre-registration ticket includes: camp participation, free lunch, and free t-shirt.
Walk-ups are welcome. Registration starts at 9am.
Contact starplayers.academy for more information on how to register for Troy Hill X Star Players Academy: Football Camp.