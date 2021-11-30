Youngstown native agrees to big contract extension with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WKBN) – Youngstown native Mark Stoops has agreed to a contract extension with the University of Kentucky that will keep him as the head coach through at least June of 2028.

The university made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m excited to continue to build this program to national prominence,” Stoops said in a press release. “We’re on our way, and I’m more confident in Kentucky football than I’ve ever been.”

Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart added, “Coach Stoops has done an outstanding job in building the UK football program, and we look forward to continued success under his leadership.”

Mark Stoops has won 58 games in nine years with the Wildcats and has won three consecutive bowl games. In 2018 he was named the SEC Coach of the Year.