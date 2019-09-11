“Youngstown has been nothing but a great time”: 49ers enjoying themselves as practice week kicks off

The team has taken advantage of this week's stay by not having to deal with the time change of returning home.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s business as usual for the 49ers, entering Week 2 of the season.

Just a bit different surroundings, as the team held practice at the YSU soccer field Wednesday, across from Stambaugh Stadium. Following a 31-17 win over the Buccaneers Sunday, the 49ers play in Cincinnati Sunday at 1 PM. So to stay on the East Coast, has been a huge advantage considering all that goes into the time change.

“It’s very tough going back and forth especially when you have an early game. but also just the flying how long it is,” said Kyle Shanahan, 49ers head coach. “When you play a long game, you can swell up on the plane after and having to come back so I think it’s a huge advantage.”

“I mean honestly, practicing on a different field it’s just football,” said receiver Deebo Samuel. “It doesn’t matter how the grass is like where you’re at, you just go out there and do your job.”

“Ya it’s been good, we’re thankful for them opening up their facilities to us,” said Ahkello Witherspoon. “It’s a great opportunity our owners are from here so we’re just out here enjoying the entire experience.”

Shanahan is now in his third season as the head man in San Francisco. So he’s quite familiar to the travel demands of an NFL season and said, he doesn’t mind this week’s change of pace in Youngstown.

“I think it’s alright for one week but if I didn’t go home for the entire season, my family would definitely kill me but I’d also end up probably killing myself, i’d be exhausted,” said Shanahan. “So you can’t do it too long but it’s nice for just one week. You don’t have to drive home so you can kind of hang out.”

It’s safe to say, the players and coaches are taking full advantage of what Youngstown has to offer.

“Handels ice cream, ya good call,” said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. “It’s close by the hotel so ya but the Italian food, we had some Maso Colli. We went to the York family dinner and everything so they had it all set up with a great spread. So ya, Youngstown has been nothing but a great time.”