YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown native Ray Marrow’s Academy 4 Athletes Bootcamp Leadership Program is a non-profit organization.

“Our mission is to keep these kids off the streets,” Marrow said.

Kids ages 4-17 can participate in the exercise program three times a week at no cost.

“There’s so much violence and so many things going on in the streets and this is a safe place for these kids.” Chrissy Mullins, mother of four program participants, said. “And some kids don’t have this. It’s it’s free for them. So, some parents don’t can’t afford these gyms and they get to come here for free three days a week.”

Through the program, kids learn disciple, strength, speed and agility, all while having fun.

“This is like a safe zone for them,” Marrow said. “These kids, you can see it on their face in there. They love it from the four year olds and up. They love it. As you come, they walk through here and they’re like, ‘Hey Mr. Marrow, Coach Marrow.’ They’re smiling hard. They love coming here. “

“I just like it because it’s fun because we work out,” six-year-old program participant Carmine Mullins said.



Marrow is hoping to continue the program, but says his business has been hit hard by the pandemic.

“We do need help here,” Marrow added. “It’s hard to keep a small business going on with this pandemic and everything, so I’m looking to get all the type of donations. We are going to do a lot of fundraisers and everything for these kids to keep this building open because these kids really love this place.”