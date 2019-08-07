Youngstown eyes PONY League World Series crown; 1 of 10 international teams competing

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley will be represented at the upcoming PONY World Series in Washington, Pennsylvania.

Youngstown’s team is one of just ten from around the world to be taking part. They will be competing against teams from Chinese Taipei, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Germany.

Also taking part from the United States are teams from California, Texas and Michigan.

Scott Ruark is the head coach of the local squad, which is comprised of players from communities all around the area. They are looking forward to stepping onto the international stage.

Youngstown opens play in the PONY League World Series on Friday at 8 p.m. against Mexico.

The World Series will conclude on Thursday, August 15.