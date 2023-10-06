STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers Wildcats improved to 6-2 on the season Friday night with a 34-8 victory over Youngstown East.

The Wildcats were led by Devin Braham‘s three total touchdowns in the game.

It was all Struthers in the first half, with the Wildcats jumping out to a 21-0 lead through two quarters.

Braham found the endzone twice in the first two quarters on the ground for the Wildcats while Anthony Carter also chipped in a rushing score.

Jason Dukes found Robert Carcelli for a touchdown midway through the third quarter to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 27-0.

Braham’s third touchdown of the game came late in the third quarter, this time a pick six returned over 50 yards for a score.

Andrew Blackmon found D’Juan Waller gave Youngstown East their lone points of the game in the fourth quarter.

Youngstown East (3-5) will visit Cardinal Mooney next week. Struthers (6-2) will host Niles.