Youngstown East stuns Cardinal Mooney in overtime

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown East boys basketball team outscored Cardinal Mooney 11-4 in overtime to earn a victory over their crosstown rivals Tuesday night. The Golden Bears won 52-45.

Junior Jonathan Clay led the way for the Golden Bears with 18 points. Junior guard Reuben Talley added 15, and senior Dasan Dupree chipped in 14 for East.

The Cards were led by junior Mike Pelini, who finished with 16 points. Senior Devon Jenkins had 11 for the Mooney, who drops to (7-8) on the season with the loss.