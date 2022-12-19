YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District has announced that Devlin Culliver is the new head coach of the Youngstown East football program.

He has been a head coach for over 20 years in Northeast Ohio, making stops at East Cleveland Shaw, Warrensville Heights, Maple Heights and most recently Elyria High School.

“We look forward to Mr. Culliver joining our Golden Bear Family,” East Athletic Director Tanisha Franklin said in a news release. “He brings a lot of enthusiasm and experience to our football program, school, and community.”

Culliver also has over 20 years of experience as a teacher and will join East staff as an academic facilitator.