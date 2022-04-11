YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown East senior Delonta Kalasky will continue his academic and athletic career at Hiram College. Kalasky will join the Terriers’ football program this fall.

Kalasky is a four-year letter winner who played offensive line and kicker for the Golden Bears. He is 5’11”, 245 pounds and helped lead East to 12 wins over the last four years including a playoff berth in 2018.

“He is a tough athlete who played the last five games of his senior campaign with a torn ACL,” said head coach Mark Assion. “Delonta has been a stalwart for the Golden Bears’ program.”