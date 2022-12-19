YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown East girls basketball team got the win Monday night over Warren JFK 45-36.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Golden Bears have now won seven-straight games after dropping their season opener to Lakeview.

In the second quarter with the game tied at 12, East went on a 8-0 run to take the lead.

Youngstown East led by three at the half and outscored the Eagles 23-16 in the second half.

East improves to 7-1 with the win while Warren JFK drops to 3-6.