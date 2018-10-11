Sports

Youngstown East cracks the top-ten in latest WKBN Power Rankings

New rankings will be released every Wednesday throughout the season

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 08:58 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 08:58 PM EDT

Youngstown East cracks the top-ten in latest WKBN Power Rankings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Sports Team 27 has the latest high school football power rankings following action in Week 7.

Watch the video to find out which teams made the cut.

New rankings will be released every Wednesday throughout the entire high school football regular season.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories