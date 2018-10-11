Youngstown East cracks the top-ten in latest WKBN Power Rankings Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ryan Allison and Chad Krispinsky announce the WKBN Power Rankings following week seven of the high school football regular season. [ + - ] Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Sports Team 27 has the latest high school football power rankings following action in Week 7.

Watch the video to find out which teams made the cut.

New rankings will be released every Wednesday throughout the entire high school football regular season.