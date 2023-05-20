LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Youngstown native Danny Rosenberger and Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, fought to a draw in a Top Rank Boxing bout on Saturday night.

In the 8-round bout on ESPN, the judges scored the fight 77-75 (Rosenberger), 77-75 (Ali Walsh), 76-76.

Rosenberger, who trains at the Golden String Boxing Club on the city’s east side, came into the day with a 7-fight win streak and landed 54 punches of 254 total punches thrown.

The Youngstown native seemed to frustrate the younger Ali Walsh at times throughout the 8-round fight and now has a record of 13-9-5.

The 22-year old grandson of Ali now has his first blemish on his record as he now sits at 9-0-1 with the decision.