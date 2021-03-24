Young East Liverpool group hopes to put Potter baseball program back on track

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool Baseball Coach Brian May said he “can’t wait to get this season started.”
“We’re very excited to get started. Having the year off, I think everyone is ready to go.”
The Potters return a pair of juniors in Paxton Grimes and Devon Toothman, as well as sophomore Mason Ludwig.
“We have a very young group of kids,” May said. “We have two seniors, two juniors, and the rest are sophomores or freshmen. High expectations for our freshman group, really talented. We’ll be competitive in every game.”
The season gets underway Saturday, March 27 with a doubleheader at Southern.
East Liverpool Potters baseball preview
Head Coach: Brian May
2019 Record: 1-26 (1-7)
2021 Schedule
Mar. 27 – at Southern
Mar. 29 – Edison
Mar. 31 – at Edison
Apr. 2 – at Martins Ferry
Apr. 5 – at Harrison Central
Apr. 6 – at Steubenville Catholic Central
Apr. 7 – Harrison Central
Apr. 10 – at Cambridge
Apr. 12 – at Toronto
Apr. 14 – Beaver Local
Apr. 16 – at Beaver Local
Apr. 19 – at Indian Creek
Apr. 20 – Martins Ferry
Apr. 21 – Indian Creek
Apr. 23 – Columbiana
Apr. 26 – at Weir
Apr. 27 – Brooke
Apr. 28 – Oak Glen
Apr. 30 – Carrollton
May 4 – Weir
May 6 – at Brooke
May 8 – at Oak Glen
May 10 – Madonna