Young East Liverpool group hopes to put Potter baseball program back on track

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool Baseball Coach Brian May said he “can’t wait to get this season started.”

“We’re very excited to get started. Having the year off, I think everyone is ready to go.”

The Potters return a pair of juniors in Paxton Grimes and Devon Toothman, as well as sophomore Mason Ludwig.

“We have a very young group of kids,” May said. “We have two seniors, two juniors, and the rest are sophomores or freshmen. High expectations for our freshman group, really talented. We’ll be competitive in every game.”

The season gets underway Saturday, March 27 with a doubleheader at Southern.

East Liverpool Potters baseball preview

Head Coach: Brian May

2019 Record: 1-26 (1-7)

2021 Schedule

Mar. 27 – at Southern

Mar. 29 – Edison

Mar. 31 – at Edison

Apr. 2 – at Martins Ferry

Apr. 5 – at Harrison Central

Apr. 6 – at Steubenville Catholic Central

Apr. 7 – Harrison Central

Apr. 10 – at Cambridge

Apr. 12 – at Toronto

Apr. 14 – Beaver Local

Apr. 16 – at Beaver Local

Apr. 19 – at Indian Creek

Apr. 20 – Martins Ferry

Apr. 21 – Indian Creek

Apr. 23 – Columbiana

Apr. 26 – at Weir

Apr. 27 – Brooke

Apr. 28 – Oak Glen

Apr. 30 – Carrollton

May 4 – Weir

May 6 – at Brooke

May 8 – at Oak Glen

May 10 – Madonna