Young Canfield team to lean on returning senior starters

Canfield Cardinals
Coach: Todd Muckleroy
2019-20 record: 12-13 (3-5, AAC Red)
Returning starters: Seniors Chase Lowry and Trey Dye
The Cardinals return two starters — Trey Dye (9.2 PPG, 1.7 APG) and Chase Lowry (6.3 PPG, 3.1 RPG) — from last year’s 12-win team, which won a pair of games in the sectionals to reach to the district field last March.
Senior guard Nick Pantelakis (1.5 PPG, 1.1 RPG) was a key contributor last winter off the bench. This season, he’ll look for his role to expand.
“The challenge is in front of us,” said Coach Muckleroy. “My guys are focused on doing much better. Our goals and expectations are always geared to those activities and behaviors that we can control – ‘maximizing our effort’ in practices and games. That’s something that we feel can lead to success on Tuesday and Friday nights. We’re going to need to perfect the aspect efficiency on both ends of the court, while maintaining a ‘professional’ attitude both on and off the court.”
Muckleroy’s bunch will open the season at Marlington on November 27.
“With very little experience returning, our seniors are going to need to identify and nurture the talent that we have at the younger levels. Year-in and year-out, we play a challenging schedule, so as a team, I’d hope that we’d be ready. As the season progresses, this team is going to continue to learn from practice and game experience. Without having too much game experience, many of my young players are going to have to learn quickly, while correcting their mistakes for the betterment of the team.”
2019-20 All-American Conference – Red Tier Standings
x-#7 Boardman – 8-0 (22-2)
Harding – 5-3 (14-11)
Canfield – 3-5 (12-13)
Fitch – 3-5 (10-13)
Howland – 1-7 (5-18)
2020-21 Schedule
Canfield
Nov. 27 – at Marlington
Dec. 1 – at Maple Heights
Dec. 4 – at Lakeview
Dec. 8 – South Range
Dec. 11 – West Branch
Dec. 22 – Dover
Dec. 29 – Poland
Dec. 30 – at Hubbard
Jan. 5 – at Chaney
Jan. 8 – Louisville
Jan. 12 – at Fitch
Jan. 15 – at East
Jan. 19 – Boardman
Jan. 22 – at Harding
Jan. 26 – Howland
Jan. 29 – Fitch
Feb. 5 – at Boardman
Feb. 9 – Harding
Feb. 12 – at Howland
Feb. 13 – Lake
Feb. 16 – Alliance
Feb. 19 – at Poland
