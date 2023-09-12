YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown State University football team will wrap up the non-conference portion of its schedule this Saturday when it plays host to Robert Morris, a team the Penguins have had tremendous success against in years past.

YSU is 4-0 all-time against the Colonials and outscored them by 104 combined points during that span.

Watch the video above to hear from the players and Coach Phillips about the importance of this weekend’s matchup.

“A committee is picking who goes in and who goes out [of the playoffs]. So these games are important at the end because you got to have a resume,” said YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “Last year, we learned that if you’re not ready to play, it’ll come back to haunt you.”

“I don’t think this is a trap game to me,” said YSU junior defensive back D’Marco Augustin. “Every game is a hard game. It’s not easy to win in college football. You got to bring your A-game because every team has a chip on their shoulders trying to get to the playoffs.”

“Feisty bunch of guys,” said YSU junior lineman Jaison Williams. “But I feel like if we go out there and play our best, it will really work out itself.”

“You better understand that every game you play is important,” added Phillips. “You got to go in preparing each and every day, and come 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, our kids better be locked in discipline, ready to play a hard-fought football game for four-plus quarters.”

The Penguins and Colonials will kick off this Saturday at 2 p.m. at Stambaugh Stadium.