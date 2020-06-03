‘You can learn a lot from kids’: Local coaches discuss how society can learn from diversity in football

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “I think if you put football coaches in charge of everything, life would be good and society would be better,” Ursuline head coach Dan Reardon joked.

Reardon has been coaching football for nearly 30 years with kids from all walks of life. He believes the diversity a football roster provides gives players an inherent advantage in life.

“If you haven’t been in a locker room, you don’t understand,” Reardon said. “There’s humility that’s taught. There’s pulling for the common goals. There’s so many different things that the game can teach you about life that could be powerful lessons for the rest of the country.”

“We have to find a way to bridge the gap between what society is showing our young people and what it really is,” said Chaney head coach Chris Amill.

So Amill has invited Youngstown police officer and longtime football friend Frank Rutherford to come talk to his players and help bridge that gap.

Amill is also planning daily check-ins with every player, hoping to provide them with a safe space to talk.

“You can learn a lot from kids because kids just naturally care and love,” he said. “Hate, racism and all that stuff is taught.”

“When you’re part of a team, when you’re part of a program, everybody is a brother, everybody’s a sister, everybody’s an uncle,” said Liberty head coach Chet Allen. “It doesn’t matter what color you are. That means nothing to us.”

Allen will coach more than 30 kids this season at Liberty from all different socioeconomic backgrounds.

“We’re all in this together no matter what people say,” Allen said. “In this locker room, we are a family. We stress family. We talk family. We believe family, and it means everybody working for one common goal and one common goal in our lives should be everybody working for each other to make everybody happy, everybody prosper, everybody viable citizens of society.”

At Hickory High School, head coach Bill Dungee has one of the most diverse rosters in the Valley, with kids from rural areas to the suburbs to public housing.

He’s experienced racism firsthand and as a leader of young men, feels obligated to address these issues.

“I grew up in Farrell, played for Farrell,” Dungee said. “I think of my football teams. We had a handful of white players on our team. Then I go to Allegheny College and there’s a handful of black players on the team. So for me, it was one extreme to the other. Personally, I had to learn and grow about culture because, really, it’s about accepting differences, and celebrating differences and not being afraid of it. I think my greatest contribution has to be to teach them how to be great young men and to be productive citizens of society because they’re going to be men longer than they’re going to football players.”

“If kids come through our program and play on our team — whether it’s one year or four years, whatever it is — if they don’t have a significant amount of growth as a person, then we failed as coaches,” Reardon said.