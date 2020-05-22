You call the plays! Browns auctioning off preseason play-calling duties for COVID-19 relief

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are offering a once in a lifetime experience to help raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is taking part in the ‘All In Challenge’ by auctioning off the opportunity to help him script the first 15 plays of a Cleveland Browns preseason game.

The team made the announcement on social media Friday morning.

Think you can script an NFL game?



Coach Kevin Stefanski is offering the chance to help script 15 plays for one of our preseason games and even more immersive experiences — all for a great cause!



Calling the plays won’t be the only perk though. The winner will also be invited to the team dinner and team meeting the night before the game. They will receive a pre-game sideline pass, and can run through the tunnel with the team and take part in the coin toss. The winner will also receive autographed memorabilia and team-issued Nike gear.

“Giving back is a core component of who we are as an organization,” Stefanski said in a press release on Friday. “With the global pandemic, it’s really important we step up when there are others in need. Just look around at the frontline workers, the health care workers, they’re stepping up right now, they’re working tirelessly, they’re working courageously and it’s really inspired our organization to join the All In Challenge.”

There are two ways to win this unique opportunity. One is through an auction, while the other is available through a sweepstakes. Further details are below.

More than 400 celebrities and athletes have taken part in the ‘All In Challenge’ helping raise more than $45 million dollars for organizations who are helping those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is also taking part in the ‘All In Challenge’. He is offering the opportunity for a winner and three guests to watch a game alongside him and celebrity chef Michael Symon. It will take place in a private suite at FirstEnergy Stadium for one regular season game. The winner will also receive a customized meal for the group from Simon, and a signed jersey and merchandise from Kosar.

