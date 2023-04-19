MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Rams scored eight runs in the first two innings as Mineral Ridge registered a 12-3 victory over Lowellville Wednesday evening.

Kelcee Dye and Maggie Collins each had three hits for the Rams. Maddy Ylonen collected two hits also and drove in four runs.

Ylonen struck out eight batters and didn’t allow an earned run in seven innings of work for Ridge.

Mineral Ridge will return to action on Thursday with a doubleheader against Sebring.

Lowellville will welcome Jackson-Milton on Thursday.