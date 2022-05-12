NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – The New York Yankees have reportedly signed former Cleveland Indians’ pitching prospect Danny Salazar to a minor league deal.

Mike Rodriguez of Univision was the first to report the signing.

Salazar hasn’t pitched in the Major Leagues since 2019, battling injuries the final several seasons with the Indians.

In six seasons in Cleveland, Salazar posted a record of 38-34 with a 3.82 ERA. He tossed 591.1 inning, with 688 strikeouts. Opposing batters posted an average of .240 against the right-hander.