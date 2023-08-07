BRONX, N.Y. (WKBN) — The New York Yankees have signed former Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach McAllister to a minor league contract.

The 35-year-old has not appeared in a Major League game since 2018.

He pitched for Cleveland for six seasons from 2011-2017. He was originally acquired by the Indians in a trade with the Yankees, which sent outfielder Austin Kearns to New York.

He has also spent time with several other organizations including the Tigers, Dodgers, Phillies, Cardinals and Diamondbacks.

In eight seasons in Major League Baseball, McAllister has posted a record of 29-35 with a 4.09 ERA in 280 games.