BRONX, New York (WKBN) – The New York Yankees have designated former Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez for assignment.

The move was made by the Yankees to make room on the roster for newly-signed pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Gonzalez was claimed off waiver by the Yankees from Cleveland on Dec. 1.

Last season, Gonzalez batted just .214 with two home runs and 12 RBIs. He was demoted to the minor leagues in May but returned to MLB later in the season.

For his career, Gonzalez has played in 145 games with Cleveland. He has posted a career average of .269 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs.

Gonzalez hit a thrilling walk-off home run against Tampa Bay to advance Cleveland to the 2022 American League Division Series against New York.

He later provided a walk-off RBI single to defeat the Yankees in game three of the 2022 ALDS.