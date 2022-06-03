NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – Former Cleveland first baseman Jake Bauers was traded from the Reds to the Yankees on Friday.

Both teams have officially announced the move.

In exchange, the Reds receive cash considerations in the deal.

This season at Triple-A Louisville, Bauers batted .135 with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

He split last season between Cleveland and Seattle, batting .209 with four homers and 19 RBIs.

Bauers started his Major League career with Tampa Bay in 2018 before being traded to Cleveland in a deal involving Edwin Encarnacion.