XFL to feature a pair of YSU standouts

XFL season kicks off on February 8

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In 17 days, the world will gather around the TV and watch Super Bowl LIV (54). It’s the culmination of the football season. For many fans, it’s one last time to watch professional football until late-summer.

However, this year, the following weekend means the beginning of the XFL season. Yes, Vince McMahon’s football league is back. With eight teams competing, many with well-respected coaches including Bob Stoops (of the Dallas Renegades), the league will launch their 10-week season on Saturday, February 8.

Week 1 Schedule

Saturday, February 8

Seattle at DC, 2 pm (ABC)

Los Angeles at Houston, 5 pm (Fox)

Sunday, February 9

Tampa Bay at New York, 2 pm (Fox)

St. Louis at Dallas, 5 pm (ESPN)

A pair of former Youngstown State standouts will take part in the league as cornerback David Rivers will be competing for the New York Guardians and wide receiver Damoun Patterson will play for the St. Louis BattleHawks.

Rivers went undrafted in 2017 but found his way onto a number of practice squads since including the Packers, Jets, Buccaneers and Dolphins. He was drafted in the 3rd round by the Guardians of the XFL this past October. As a senior, the Miami-native played in all of the Penguins’ 16 games – compiling 33 tackles – as YSU finished as the FCS runner-up to James Madison. Rivers will play under Kevin Gilbride with the Guardians. His defensive coordinator is Jim Herrmann with his position coach to be Cris Dishman. Herrmann has been involved on the coaching side in the NFL for nearly a decade and a half working mostly with linebackers with the Jets, Giants and Colts. Dishman is best remembered as an elite corner for the Oilers in the late-80s and early-90s.

Patterson was a junior on the team which came up short against the Dukes. The 6’2 receiver caught 20 passes as a junior for the Penguins while averaging 24.2 yards per reception. The next fall, he hauled in 4 touchdowns and 32 passes in all for 555 yards. He’ll be coached by Jonathan Hayes with the St. Louis BattleHawks. St. Louis’ offensive coordinator is Doug Meacham and the team’s receiver coach is Az-Zahir Hakim. Meacham has been a coordinator at the college level, most recently at Kansas. Hakim is a former Super Bowl champion with the Rams and a 2000 All-Pro selection.

Area fans will also note that former Howland-great De’Veon Smith is suiting up for the Tampa Bay Vipers.

The playoffs will take place on April 18 and the 19th with the championship game taking place on ESPN on April 26.