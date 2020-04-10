XFL suspends operations; no plans to return in 2021

A general view of the XFL logo behind seats before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay Vipers and the New York Guardians, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say that the XFL suspended operations on Friday.

All staff members were laid off according a report released by ESPN. According to that report, the league has no plans to return in 2021.

The second go-round for the league had its’ season cancelled last month due to the pandemic, having completed five games, while also vowing to return for a second season.

League officials offered no comment following a conference call to make the announcement.