XFL suspends operations; no plans to return in 2021

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say that the XFL suspended operations on Friday.
All staff members were laid off according a report released by ESPN. According to that report, the league has no plans to return in 2021.
The second go-round for the league had its’ season cancelled last month due to the pandemic, having completed five games, while also vowing to return for a second season.
League officials offered no comment following a conference call to make the announcement.