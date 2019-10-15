XFL-bound: Howland’s De’Veon Smith drafted by Tampa Bay Vipers

Michigan running back De’Veon Smith (4) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Jake Rudock (15) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against BYU in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WKBN) – Former Howland and Michigan standout De’Veon Smith was selected by the Tampa Bay Vipers in the third round of the XFL Draft.

The former WKBN Big 22 Player of the Year previously spent some time in the NFL in short stints with the Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins. He appeared in five games and caught three passes for 27 yards in Miami.

He also spent the abbreviated 2019 season with the Orlando Apollos in the now-defunct AAF, rushing for 345 yards and six touchdowns.

Smith is Howland’s all-time leading rusher. He also ran for 2,235 yards and 22 touchdowns at the University of Michigan. The former Tiger was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in his junior and senior seasons.

A total of 1,000 players are eligible to be selected in the league in the XFL draft. The eight-team league will have a 71-player roster, which means the league will include a total of 568 players.