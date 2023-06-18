LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wyndham Clark has won the U.S. Open for his first major championship, beating Rory McIlroy by one shot at Los Angeles Country Club.

The 29-year-old from Denver was playing in just his seventh major and had never finished better than 75th. His even-par 70 was good enough to outlast four-time major champion McIlroy, who also shot 70.

Clark finished at 10-under 270. He tapped in for the victory, pumped his fists, hugged his caddie and then covered his face with his cap.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler also shot 70 and finished third, three shots back.

Clark had three early birdies to pull away from Rickie Fowler, who either shared the lead or had it outright through the first three rounds. Fowler shot 75 and faded to a tie for fifth.