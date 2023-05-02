NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Former legendary WWE stars will be coming to Trumbull County later this month.

According to a press release, Tito Santana will be appearing at Ohio Retro Toy Market on the 400 block of Robbins Avenue in Niles on Saturday, May 20. Santana will be there along with fellow WWE legend Virgil and Lord Zoltan, a longtime professional wrestler from Pennsylvania.

The wrestlers will be meeting fans and signing autographs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will feature 25 vendors, food, and a DJ for music. It it lasts from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Santana is a former WWE Intercontinental champion and WWE World Tag Team champion. He won the first ever match in WrestleMania history when he defeated The Executioner at WrestleMania 1 on March 31, 1985.

Over the course of his career, Santana feuded with several legends including Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Randy “Macho Man” Savage, and Shawn Michaels. Santana was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

Virgil, the longtime on screen personal assistant of “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase will also be at the event. The former WWE star later performed in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) under the name Vincent when he was a member of the New World Order (nWo) group.

Lord Zoltan, a Pittsburgh area native, has been a professional wrestler and promoter since his career began in the 1970s. Zoltan has spent time in many independent pro wrestling organizations. Zoltan has competed against Tito Santana during his career.

For more information on the event and pricing, click here.