CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A former WWE pro wrestling star in the 1980s and 1990s will be at the Canfield Fairgrounds this weekend.

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake”‘” Roberts will be appearing at the Dave & Ed’s Super Swap Meet at the Canfield Fairgrounds from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, April 28.

Roberts rose to fame in WWE in the 1980s while carrying around a python named Damien. Over the course of his career, he feuded with WWE legends that include Andre The Giant, Randy “Macho Man” Savage, The Undertaker and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. Roberts has performed as a manager for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) since 2020.

The Meet and Greet ticket to meet Roberts includes a photo with the wrestler, an autograph and admission to the automotive Swap Meet. Meet and Greet tickets are $30. For more information on tickets, click here.

The Dave & Ed’s Super Swap Meet will be at the Canfield Fairgrounds from April 28-30. For more information on the event, tickets and vendors, visit its website.