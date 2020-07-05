WVU Men’s Basketball halts workouts after rise in positive cases

Five WVU men's basketball players have tested positive for coronavirus, halting workouts that were set to begin on Monday

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (WKBN) – The West Virginia University Men’s Basketball team has shutdown workouts for 14 days after a new rise in positive cases within the program.

The Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in consultation with its medical officials, made the announcement on Sunday.

Workouts were scheduled to begin on Monday.

Five men’s basketball players and one staff member have tested positive.

Warren Harding product Derek Culver and Kennedy Catholic grad Oscar Tshiebwe are members of the Mountaineers program. It is unknown which players have tested positive.

All positive individuals will enter a self-isolation period for the next 14 days. As part of the department’s health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures have identified additional individuals who could have been exposed, and they will be mandated to self-quarantine per the department’s protocol.

“The recent positive numbers tell me the safest thing to do is put a pause on the start of our men’s basketball workouts,” said Director of Athletics Shane Lyons. “The well-being of our student-athletes is the top priority, and we will continually monitor our men’s basketball situation in hopes of starting on July 20.”

The school also announced positive tests for four football players and one in women’s soccer.