Written in stone: New Castle’s Geno Stone inks rookie deal with Ravens

Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) reacts after catching an interception in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WKBN) – Former New Castle and Iowa standout Geno Stone has officially signed his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

He was the 219th overall pick in Round 7 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Time To Go To Work ! https://t.co/0eHbBYnkXa — Geno Stone (@GenoStone22) May 7, 2020

Stone was a Second-Team All-Big Ten recipient this past season (70 tackles, 3 FF, 1 INT) competing in all 13 games for the Hawkeyes from his strong safety position.

Geno was a part of three winning seasons at Iowa as well as three bowl victories.

At New Castle, he earned First-Team All-State honors as a senior in 2016.

The Red Hurricanes advanced to the WPIAL Quad-A championship game against Thomas Jefferson. He set the New Castle single-season record for most interceptions (10).

Stone finished his senior year with 1,447 yards passing (17 TDs), 688 yards rushing (14 TDs), along with 96 tackles and 10 interceptions on defense.